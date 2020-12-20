Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pinturault leads Zubcic after 1st run of GS in Alta Badia

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 18:14
France's Alexis Pinturault speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP P...
Croatia's Filip Zubcic speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP Photo...
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP...
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020....

France's Alexis Pinturault speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP P...

Croatia's Filip Zubcic speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP Photo...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP...

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020....

ALTA BADIA, Italy (AP) — Alexis Pinturault led the classic men’s World Cup giant slalom on the Gran Risa course after the opening run Sunday.

The Frenchman mastered the steep and technically demanding course in the Italian Alps to lead Filip Zubcic of Croatia by 0.26 seconds.

Marco Odermatt, who won the previous GS two weeks ago to become the first Swiss winner in the discipline in nearly 10 years, was third and had four tenths to make up in the second run.

Pinturault gathered 14 of his 30 career World Cup wins in GS but is yet to reach the podium this season.

The three races so far had three different winners — Lucas Braathen, Zubcic, and Odermatt. The Norwegian was 0.51 back in fourth.

“It was a good run, no big mistakes, good rhythm. And we have worked a lot on my material,” Pinturault said.

The Frenchman said he benefited from the course conditions, with grippy snow on an icy surface.

A win Sunday would likely see the Frenchman return to the top of the overall standings.

Pinturault lost his lead in the rankings to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde after the Norwegian posted back-to-back wins in speed races in nearby Val Gardena on Friday and Saturday.

Kilde had 1.03 seconds to make up on Pinturault in the second leg. His Norwagian teammate and World Cup GS champion, Henrik Kristoffersen, was 0.81 off the lead.

Pinturault trailed Kilde by 54 points last season, when the remaining six races were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan