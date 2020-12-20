Alexa
Fiji cyclone death toll rises to 4 with 1 missing

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 14:59
The sky is clouded over in the distance as intermittent rain and wind continue at Suva Harbour in Suva, Fiji, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Dozens of homes ...
This Tuesday, Dec. 15 2020, satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) shows Cyclone Yasa...
A gas pump is wrapped in the preparation for cyclone Yasa in Suva, Fiji, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Fiji was urging people near the coast to move to hig...
A house is shuttered in the preparation for cyclone Yasa in the Tamavua neighborhood of Suva, Fiji, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Fiji was urging people ne...

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — The death toll from a powerful cyclone that battered the Pacific island nation of Fiji last week has risen to four with one missing, an official said Sunday.

While Cyclone Yasa on Thursday spared the capital city, Suva, and the major tourist hub of Nadi on Fiji’s largest island, Viti Levu, the full extend of damage was still being assessed.

Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko told reporters that 7,731 people were still in 183 evacuation centers throughout the country.

Soko said an Australian military C-17 transport was expected to arrive later Sunday with shelter kits.

Before the cyclone hit with gusts of up to 345 kilometers (214 miles) per hour, authorities had imposed an overnight curfew and declared a state of natural disaster.

Located about one-third of the way from New Zealand to Hawaii, Fiji has a population of about 930,000.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:18 GMT+08:00

