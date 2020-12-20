Alexa
Douglas, Scott carry Loyola Marymount over Cal Poly 76-52

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 12:23
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dameane Douglas posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Loyola Marymount easily beat Cal Poly 76-52 on Saturday night.

Eli Scott added 16 points and six assists for the Lions, and Mattias Markusson chipped in 13 points.

Camren Pierce had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:16 GMT+08:00

