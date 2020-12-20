Alexa
East II, Childs lead Bradley past Miami (Ohio) 69-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 12:10
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Sean East II posted 14 points as Bradley edged past Miami (Ohio) 69-68 on Saturday night. Elijah Childs added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Braves, and Ville Tahvanainen chipped in 10 points.

Ari Boya had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (6-2).

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (3-3). Dae Dae Grant added 17 points. Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

