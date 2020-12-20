Alexa
Russell lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over McNeese St. 75-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 12:01
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Cedric Russell had 23 points as Louisiana-Lafayette defeated McNeese State 75-65 on Saturday night.

Dou Gueye had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1), which won its sixth consecutive game. Mylik Wilson added 12 points. Isaiah Richards had 11 points and seven rebounds. Theo Akwuba tied a career high with seven blocks plus four points and seven rebounds.

Keyshawn Feazell had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (4-3). Collin Warren added 14 points. Zach Scott had eight rebounds.

Dru Kuxhausen, who led the Cowboys in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had a season-low three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Louisiana-Lafayette faces Texas State at home next Friday. McNeese State takes on Champion Christian College at home next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

