Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pippen Jr. scores 25, leads Vanderbilt over Radford 59-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 12:06
Pippen Jr. scores 25, leads Vanderbilt over Radford 59-50

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 25 points and Vanderbilt beat Radford 59-50 on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt assistant coach Adam Mazarei filled in for head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was in North Carolina attending his father’s funeral.

Vanderbilt (3-1) took the lead for good with about a minute left in the first half, and stretched it to 12 points midway through the second. The Commodores didn’t make a field goal for nearly six minutes, allowing Radford to pull to 52-48 with 2:24 remaining.

But Pippen hit his third 3-pointer with 1:24 left and added two free throws to end it.

Pippen was 8 of 20 from the floor. It was the third game this season Pippen has scored 25 points. Dylan Disu added 12 points for the Commodores, who shot just 39% (22 of 57) from the floor but scored 17 points off 19 Radford turnovers.

Chyree Walker scored 15 points and Shaquan Jules had 12 for the Highlanders (3-5).

Notre Dame transfer D.J. Harvey and senior Clevon Brown returned to the Vanderbilt lineup, having not played since the opener against Valparaiso. Harvey scored three points in 11 minutes. Brown played four minutes and blocked a shot. Brown is tied with Julian Terrell for the sixth-most blocked shots in the program with 116.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan
Filipino man killed in factory fire in northern Taiwan