Georgia matches 1982-83 Final Four team with 6-0 start

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 11:47
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 19 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday night, and Georgia beat Cincinnati 83-68, improving to 6-0 on the season for the Bulldogs’ best start since the 1982-83 Final Four team.

Camara had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half when Georgia shot 56% from the field and pulled away to a 49-26 lead.

The Bearcats (2-4) were 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game 5 of 29.

Cincinnati closed within 23-22 on Jeremiah Davenport’s layup with 7:32 left in the first half, but Georgia closed the half with a 26-4 run, including the last 15 points of the period.

Justin Kier added 18 points, Tye Fagan had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs.

Davenport led the Bearcats with 18 points. Keith Williams scored 14 points and Tari Eason added 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:15 GMT+08:00

