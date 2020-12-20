Alexa
Gomillion leads Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 11:13
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tre Gomillion posted 16 points as Cleveland St. narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 63-61 on Saturday night. Deante Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings, and Torrey Patton chipped in 13 points. Patton had seven turnovers but only two assists.

D’Moi Hodge had five steals for Cleveland St. (1-3, 1-0 Horizon League).

Jarred Godfrey had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mastodons (1-1, 0-1). He also had nine turnovers but only three assists. Demetric Horton added 12 points. Bobby Planutis had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

