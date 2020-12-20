Alexa
Ross scores 25 to lead Iona past Rider 72-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 11:21
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had 25 points as Iona beat Rider 72-64 on Saturday night.

Ross made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Asante Gist had 15 points and 10 assists for Iona (4-3, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Dontrell McQuarter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-5, 1-3). Dwight Murray Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds. Christian Ings had 10 points.

The Gaels defeated Rider 70-56 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:15 GMT+08:00

