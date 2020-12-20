Alexa
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association arranges friendship cycling tour

Trip will take 9 days and take participants to scenic spots around the nation

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/20 11:42
Taiwan Tourism Bureau has labeled 2021 as "Year of Cycling Tourism." (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To mark the friendship between Taiwan and Japan, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said on Sunday (Dec. 19) that its staff will organize a bicycle tour around the main island of Taiwan in partnership with Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

The association issued a press release Sunday stating that staff members are planning the event as part of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's "Year of Cycling Tourism." The collaboration also serves to expand bilateral exchanges between the two nations.

The round-the-island trip will begin Tuesday (Dec. 22) at 9:10 a.m. in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office, with its deputy director, Hoshino Kotsu, and Lin Hsin-jen (林信任), deputy director of Taiwan’s Ministry of Tourism Bureau, attending the launch event.

The tour will last for nine days and end on Dec. 30. Participants include Japanese representative office staff as well as Japanese tourists in Taiwan, totaling 16 people. The route is approximately 891 kilometers long.

According to the association, some of the stopovers include Daxi Old Street in Taoyuan, Lukang Township in Changhua County, Longfeng Fishing Port in Miaoli, Yunjia Southwestern Coastal National Scenic Area, East Rift Valley National Scenic Area, and Yilan’s coastal scenic spots.

Participants will wear commemorative jerseys, with “Japan-Taiwan Friendship Year" printed on the front and "Year of Cycling Tourism" on the back.
