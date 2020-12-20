Alexa
Welp, Lee lift UC Irvine past San Diego 85-53

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 10:23
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine easily defeated San Diego 85-53 on Saturday. Isaiah Lee added 11 points and six assists for the Anteaters, and Dawson Baker chipped in 10 points.

Brad Greene had nine rebounds for UC Irvine (3-4).

Joey Calcaterra had 14 points for the Toreros (1-3). Jared Rodriguez added 10 points.

Frankie Hughes, who was second on the Toreros in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He shot 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

