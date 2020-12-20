Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jaguars could be without punter at Ravens because of illness

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 10:12
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, reacts with teammate Logan Cooke (9) after missing a field goal in the second half of an NF...

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Chase McLaughlin, right, reacts with teammate Logan Cooke (9) after missing a field goal in the second half of an NF...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.

Logan Cooke didn't make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness, was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for the game. Cooke would need to get healthy and then get to Baltimore on a private jet Sunday morning to make the 1 p.m. kickoff.

It's unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) would do if Cooke doesn't play. Because they don't have a backup punter on the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely would handle all the team's kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley would then serve as Rosas' holder on extra points and field goals.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill