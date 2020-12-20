Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara over Pepperdine 75-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 09:14
McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara over Pepperdine 75-63

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 23 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Pepperdine 75-63 on Saturday.

Ajare Sanni had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (4-1). Devearl Ramsey added 15 points. Amadou Sow had 12 rebounds.

Colbey Ross had 20 points and six assists for the Waves (4-4). Kendall Munson added 16 points. Andre Ball had seven rebounds.

Kessler Edwards, whose 20 points per game heading into the matchup led the Waves, scored four points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill