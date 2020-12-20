Alexa
Dungee, No. 12 Arkansas women top Little Rock 80-70

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:55
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its fifth-straight game 80-70 over Little Rock on Saturday.

Destiny Slocum added 16 points for the Razorbacks (8-1), Makayla Daniels added 11 and Amber Ramirez 10.

Arkansas went 14 of 27 from 3-point range and shot 54% overall. The 14 3s were the most ever allowed by a Joe Foley coached team. Foley has 805 career wins; 349 coming at Little Rock. Dungee matched her career-high from long range with five.

Brianna Crane scored a career-high 27 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Trojans (4-3). Teal Battle added 18 and Krystan Vornes had 12 with 13 rebounds. Mayra Caicedo had 10 assists.

Daniels and Dungee opened the game with 3-pointers and Arkansas never trailed. The Razorbacks had five 3s in the opening 10 minutes to take a 26-12 lead. Little Rock had a 9-0 run to close the deficit to four late in the second quarter and trailed 38-31 at intermission.

The Trojans closed within 3 in the opening minutes of the third, but Dungee hit a 3 and Ramirez had a pair from distance to slow the rally. An 11-0 run made it a 20-point game.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Arkansas Pine Bluff on Monday before starting Southeastern Conference play.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:12 GMT+08:00

