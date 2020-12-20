Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Draine leads Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 60-47

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:56
Draine leads Southern Miss past Louisiana-Monroe 60-47

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine posted 17 points as Southern Miss topped Louisiana-Monroe 60-47 on Saturday. Tae Hardy added 16 points for the Golden Eagles, and Jaron Pierre Jr. chipped in 8 points.

Russell Harrison had 9 points for the Warhawks (2-4).

Southern Miss (3-3) faces Loyola (LA) at home next Monday. Louisiana-Monroe faces Louisiana Tech at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill