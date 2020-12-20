Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Falden, Jones Jr. lift Winthrop past Furman 87-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 08:00
Falden, Jones Jr. lift Winthrop past Furman 87-71

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden scored 18 points as Winthrop defeated Furman 87-71 on Saturday, building a 20-point lead by halftime.

Russell Jones Jr. added 12 points for the Eagles, and Jamal King chipped in 11 points. Adonis Arms had 11 points for Winthrop (5-0) and Chandler Vaudrin added seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Furman was coming off a near-upset of Alabama (83-80) but was never able to get traction Saturday as the Eagles led 56-36 at halftime, shooting 65.5% (19 of 29) while holding the Paladins to 34.5% (10 of 29).

Mike Bothwell had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins (5-3). Noah Gurley added 14 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Hien had 12 points.

Clay Mounce, who was second on the Paladins in scoring coming into the matchup with 17 points was

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill