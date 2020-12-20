Alexa
Beatty, Kenney carry La Salle past Delaware 71-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 08:13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Beatty had 18 points as La Salle beat Delaware 71-61 on Saturday. Sherif Kenney added 16 points for the Explorers, and Jhamir Brickus chipped in 12 points.

Jack Clark had six rebounds for La Salle (3-4).

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Johnny McCoy added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Painter had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:12 GMT+08:00

