Monsanto lifts East Tennessee St. over Lee University 62-53

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:42
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Damari Monsanto had 11 points as East Tennessee State topped Lee University 62-53 on Saturday.

Vonnie Patterson added 10 points for the Buccaneers, and Ledarrius Brewer chipped in nine points. Serrel Smith had five steals for East Tennessee State (4-3).

Quay Kennedy had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Beyuan Hendricks added 11 points. Jayce Willingham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

