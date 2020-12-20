Alexa
Bakelja, No. 24 DePaul women ruin Hoyas' opener 72-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:04
CHICAGO (AP) — Dee Bekelja had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four steals for her second career double-double, and No. 24 DePaul beat Georgetown 72-54 on Saturday.

It was the Big East Conference opener for the Blue Demons and season opener for the Hoyas, who had their first seven games halted by COVID-19.

DePaul (4-2) was coming off an 86-82 win over No. 9 Kentucky.

Lexi Held added 16 points for DePaul. Sonya Morris and Deja Church each scored 10 points. The Blue Demons have won the past six games in the series, and lead 24-3 all-time.

Freshman Yasmin Ott scored 18 points, with four 3-pointers, for Georgetown. Kelsey Ransom added 14 points and USC transfer Jillian Archer was held to two points. Graduate student Anita Kelava did not play as she is working on her visa to return to the United States.

Ott made a long jumper just before the halftime buzzer to pull the Hoyas within 39-31.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:10 GMT+08:00

