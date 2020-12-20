Baffert directs Spielberg to win in Los Alamitos Futurity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Spielberg edged pacesetter The Great One by a nose in the $200,500 Los Alamitos Futurity on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his seventh straight victory in the Grade 2 race.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Spielberg ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.56 and paid $5.80, $3.60 and $4.80 as the 19-10 second choice in the field of six.

The 2-year-old colt overcame a two-length deficit in the final eighth of a mile to prevail. Spielberg has two wins in six career starts and earnings of $257,200.

“Now we can start thinking (Kentucky) Derby,” Baffert said.

The Great One returned $16 and $10.80 at 33-1 odds. Petruchio was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $5 to show. Red Flag, the 9-10 favorite, finished fourth.

Baffert has won every edition of the Futurity since it was moved to the Orange County track in 2014 after Hollywood Park in Inglewood closed. In all, Baffert has won the race 13 times.

Spielberg is a son of 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags.

___

