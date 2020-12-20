Alexa
Wong, Walker lead Miami over Jacksonville 73-64

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:18
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 25 points, Anthony Walker added career highs with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Miami beat Jacksonville 73-64 on Saturday.

Jacksonville (6-3) cut a 14-point deficit early in the second half and pulled to 68-64 with 1:23 remaining, but then missed its last two shots and committed a turnover.

Wong hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half, and finished 9-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds. Walker made 5 of 10 field goals and all eight of his free throws, and matched a career best with three blocks. Walker also had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Earl Timberlake scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Miami (4-2).

Dontarius James, a junior transfer from Xavier, made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Jacksonville, but fouled out with 7:55 remaining. Bryce Workman added 14 points.

The Dolphins were outrebounded 49-26 and made just 4 of 10 free throws.

Miami coach Jim Larranaga is now tied with John Wooden with 664 career victories, 36th on the all-time wins list. The Hurricanes are 112-37 (.752) at the Watsco Center in Larranaga’s nine seasons.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

