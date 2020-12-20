Alexa
Asberry scores 28 to lift Texas State past Denver 70-68

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 07:15
DENVER (AP) — Caleb Asberry had a career-high 28 points as Texas State rallied past Denver 70-68 on Saturday in the opener of the Pioneer Challenge.

Mason Harrell hit the game-winner with 10 seconds left, adding 15 points for Texas State (5-3), which rallied from 21 points down in the first half, and 42-23 at the break. Alonzo Sule added 10 points. The Bobcats improved from 35% shooting in the first half (8-for-23) to 65% in the second (17-for-26).

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers (1-5), who have now lost five straight games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points. Robert Jones had seven rebounds.

Texas State opened the second half with a 10-2 surge, fueled by six points from Alonzo Sule. The Bobcats tied the game at 56 on Isiah Small's 3-pointer and took its first lead, 61-58 on a 3 from Asberry.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:10 GMT+08:00

