Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 06:23
Netherlands' Jill Roord, center, and United States' Samantha Mewis, left, vie for the ball during the international friendly women's soccer match betw...
United States' Julie Ertz, right, and United States' Samantha Mewis warm up prior to the international friendly women's soccer match between The Nethe...

Netherlands' Jill Roord, center, and United States' Samantha Mewis, left, vie for the ball during the international friendly women's soccer match betw...

United States' Julie Ertz, right, and United States' Samantha Mewis warm up prior to the international friendly women's soccer match between The Nethe...

CHICAGO (AP) — Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

U.S. Soccer made the announcement Saturday.

Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, garnered 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third.

Mewis, 28, played in eight of the nine Team USA games this year, with six starts. She scored four goals at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Mewis played all five games for the North Carolina Courage at the NWSL Challenge Cup before joining Manchester City in England in early August. She scored six goals in 17 matches there and helped her team win the delayed FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Nov. 1.

“I am very happy for Sam,” U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “Due to her work ethic and mentality to be the best player she can be, her every day dedication to being a professional and her sincere caring for her teammates and the team as a whole, she’s a true example of what the USWNT stands for.”

The honor has been awarded since 1985, when midfielder Sharon Remer was the first winner. Abby Wambach claimed it a record six times and Mia Hamm won it five times.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill