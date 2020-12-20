Alexa
Teder hits 6 3s, Washington St women beat No. 21 Oregon St

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 06:26
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Johanna Teder scored 17 of her career-high 20 points in the second half and Washington State beat No. 21 Oregon State 61-55 on Saturday to snap a 13-game losing streak in the series.

Teder made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last giving Washington State a 58-55 lead with 1:13 left. The Cougars closed on an 8-0 run as Oregon State was scoreless in the final three minutes.

Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Bella Murekatete had 10 points, all in the first half, and six boards for Washington State (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12). Teder was 6 of 10 from 3-point range as the Cougars made 8 of 25.

WSU ended the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 10-pont lead after shooting 40.5% and forcing 15 turnovers.

Sasha Goforth and Aleah Goodman each scored 14 points for Oregon State (3-3, 1-3). Taylor Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Beavers hadn't lost to Washington State since Feb. 15, 2013 in Corvallis.

It was the Cougars' first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season. Washington State played a school-record 15 games against ranked teams last season, with its last win coming on Jan. 6, 2017 against UCLA behind 33 points from freshman Chanelle Molina.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:09 GMT+08:00

