Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle 1-1 draw with Fulham in EPL

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie, right, scores an opening own goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the S... Newcastle's Matt Ritchie, right, scores an opening own goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

Fulham's Joachim Andersen, top and Newcastle's Callum Wilson clash during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Fulham a... Fulham's Joachim Andersen, top and Newcastle's Callum Wilson clash during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

Newcastle's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal from a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and ... Newcastle's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal from a penalty kick during an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the St. James' Park stadium in Newcastle, England, Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. (Alex Pantling/Pool via AP)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson’s eighth goal of the season handed Newcastle a 1-1 draw against 10-man Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Wilson won and converted a 64th-minute penalty after being fouled by Fulham, for which defender Joachim Andersen was sent off.

Matt Ritchie’s own-goal in the 42nd minute allowed Fulham to go in front. Defending the near post from a left-wing corner, Ritchie could only help the ball into his own net after defender Tosin Adarabioyo headed down Ademola Lookman’s set-piece and Decordova-Reid flicked it toward goal.

Fulham is only out of the relegation zone due to a superior goal difference, while Newcastle is eight points higher up the standings in 12th place.

