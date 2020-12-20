Jackson, Millner Jr. carry Toledo past Valparaiso 71-57

Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 05:28
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Marreon Jackson posted 18 points and six rebounds as Toledo beat Valparaiso 71-57 on Saturday. Setric Millner Jr. added 14 points for the Rockets, and Ryan Rollins chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Littleson had eight rebounds for Toledo (6-3).

Donovan Clay had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-5). Ben Krikke added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Toledo plays Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday. Valparaiso plays Bradley at home next Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:08 GMT+08:00

