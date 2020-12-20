Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene, Policelli carry Stony Brook past Binghamton 73-59

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 05:41
Greene, Policelli carry Stony Brook past Binghamton 73-59

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 15 points as Stony Brook beat Binghamton 73-59 on Saturday. Frankie Policelli added 15 points for the Seawolves, and Jaden Sayles chipped in 12 points.

The game marked the first America East Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had six rebounds for Stony Brook (3-4, 1-0 America East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak.

Tyler Bertram had 12 points for the Bearcats (0-4, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Christian Hinckson added nine rebounds.

Stony Brook matches up against Binghamton on the road on Sunday. Binghamton looks for its first win against Stony Brook at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill