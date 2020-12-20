Alexa
LaRavia scores 27 to lift Indiana St. past Ball St. 67-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 04:54
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia had a career-high 27 points as Indiana State got past Ball St. 67-57 on Saturday.

LaRavia made 13 of 14 free throws.

Tyreke Key had 12 points for Indiana State (2-2). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Cooper Neese had seven rebounds.

Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (3-3). K.J. Walton added 13 points and six rebounds. Jalen Windham had 10 points.

Indiana State plays Southeast Missouri at home on Tuesday. Ball St. plays Western Michigan on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:08 GMT+08:00

