Brown scores 26 to carry The Citadel past Longwood 91-89

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 04:34
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 26 points and 10 rebounds as The Citadel narrowly beat Longwood 91-89 on Saturday.

Brown hit 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Kaiden Rice had 19 points for The Citadel (6-0), which earned its sixth consecutive victory to start the season. Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Tyler Moffe had 11 points.

Leslie Nkereuwem scored a career-high 20 points for the Lancers (1-6). Justin Hill added 18 points and seven rebounds. DeShaun Wade had 14 points.

The Citadel plays Presbyterian at home on Tuesday. Longwood takes on Virginia Tech on the road on Monday.

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:07 GMT+08:00

