Arsenal loses to Everton 2-1 for seventh game without a win

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 04:06
Arsenal's goalkeeper Bernd Leno dives but fails to save the goal from Everton's Yerry Mina during the English Premier League soccer match between Ever...
Everton's Yerry Mina controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Engla...
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti, right, and Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta follow the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Ev...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mikel Arteta’s woes deepened when Arsenal was beaten by Everton 2-1 to go seven games without a win in the English Premier League as he marked a year in charge of the London club on Saturday.

While Arsenal dropped to 15th, Everton — which Arteta played for like Arsenal — is up to second after a third win in eight days.

Everton scored from only one shot on target as Rob Holding’s own goal opener was followed — after Nicolas Pepe’s equalizing penalty — by Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime.

Arsenal was not helped by the absence of top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a tight calf but the visitors conceded possession from the off and lacked any intensity or desire to break up their opponents’ play.

