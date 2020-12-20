Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past injury-riddled Butler 68-60

By  Associated Press
2020/12/20 03:17
Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past injury-riddled Butler 68-60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 and Indiana beat depleted Butler 68-60 on Saturday in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.

Jackson-Davis' dunk with 3:07 left gave Indiana a 66-51 lead.

Aljami Durham scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (5-2) and Race Thompson 10. IU finished 25-for-47 (53%) shooting but missed nine of 20 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs (1-2) played just their third game of the season as the program only recently emerged from an extended hiatus due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Butler transfer Bo Hodges was deemed academically ineligible, and guards Campbell Donovan and Aaron Thompson, along with forwards Christian David, Scooby Johnson, and Mike Parker were all out due to injury.

Butler put up a first-half fight despite just seven players in uniform. Butler trailed 37-32 on 14-of-26 shooting (54%) along with five 3-pointers at halftime.

Fortunes, however, changed for Butler when it shot just 8 for 30 after intermission. Jair Bolden led Butler with 20 points, and JaKobe Coles, Bryce Golden and Myles Tate each scored 10.

As for the Hoosiers, along with North Carolina and Stanford, they're among the only Power 5 teams to play at least five of their first seven non-conference, home games on an away or neutral court.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 20:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill