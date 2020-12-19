Alexa
ECHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 23:06
All Times EST

ECHL South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 6
South Carolina 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Jacksonville 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 11
Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12
ECHL Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 6
Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8
Rapid City 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1

Florida 6, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Wheeling 2

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 3

Tulsa at Utah, ppd

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, ppd

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

