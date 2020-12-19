ECHL Glance

All Times EST

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 16 6 South Carolina 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6 Jacksonville 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 11 Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12

ECHL

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 8 Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Wichita 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 6 Utah 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8 Kansas City 2 0 0 1 1 2 6 8 Rapid City 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1

Florida 6, Greenville 3

Orlando 4, Wheeling 2

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 3

Tulsa at Utah, ppd

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, ppd

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled