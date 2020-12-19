AP Week in Pictures, Global

Myon Burrell walks through the kitchen of his home in Minneapolis, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his release from prison. On Tuesday, Minnes... Myon Burrell walks through the kitchen of his home in Minneapolis, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his release from prison. On Tuesday, Minnesota's pardon board commuted the sentence of Burrell, 34, a Black man who was sent to prison for life as a teen in a high-profile murder case that raised questions about the integrity of the criminal justice system. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tigrinyan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia, gather their belongings after their arrival from Village 8, a transit center near the Lugdi bord... Tigrinyan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia, gather their belongings after their arrival from Village 8, a transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, at Umm Rakouba refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan, Sunday Dec. 13, 2020. Convoys carrying over 500 Tigrinyan refugees arrived in Umm Rakouba, the only official refugee camp on Sunday. In early November, Ethiopia’s federal government launched a military attack on Tigray's leaders, saying they had provoked the federal forces. The Tigray leaders remained defiant. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva student lights candles under an umbrella in the rain during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city... An ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva student lights candles under an umbrella in the rain during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A cleaner wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus works prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednes... A cleaner wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus works prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker is injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Provide... A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker is injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Marie poses for a portrait in Komao village outskirts of Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The 16-year-old didn't want to ... Marie poses for a portrait in Komao village outskirts of Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The 16-year-old didn't want to get married, but when her now-husband proposed, she and her family were struggling with the economic situation. For that reason she decided to get married. "Now we are together, so if he asks me to get pregnant, I will accept that", she says. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

People walk on a dune, a day before a total eclipse in Nahuelpan, La Araucania, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The total eclipse will be visible from C... People walk on a dune, a day before a total eclipse in Nahuelpan, La Araucania, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The total eclipse will be visible from Chile and the northern Patagonia region of Argentina, and as a partial solar eclipse in Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of ... A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score ... Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal outside Tash-Dobo village, 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The game has its origins in the distant past, when men went to hunt wolves which attacked their livestock, picking up running wolves from the ground and throwing them between each other almost playfully. Today, the game today requires teams to throw a dead sheep or goat into their opponent's well on the playing field. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

Newlyweds Ana Vallejos and Yamil Salcedo perform the traditional "Caporales" Andean dance during their wedding celebration, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturd... Newlyweds Ana Vallejos and Yamil Salcedo perform the traditional "Caporales" Andean dance during their wedding celebration, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. As a measure to reactivate the economy, the Bolivian government lifted restrictions to help curve the spread of the new coronavirus. Sporting, religious and cultural events may take place publicly until mid-January. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States M... Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Protesting farmers line up to receive shoes being freely distributed by a voluntary organization during a highway blockade at the Delhi- Haryana borde... Protesting farmers line up to receive shoes being freely distributed by a voluntary organization during a highway blockade at the Delhi- Haryana border, outskirts of New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Tens of thousands of farmers have called for a national strike on Monday, the second in a week, to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

DEC. 12 - 18, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world, made or published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

