AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 17:10
Protesting farmers line up to receive shoes being freely distributed by a voluntary organization during a highway blockade at the Delhi- Haryana borde...
Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States M...
Newlyweds Ana Vallejos and Yamil Salcedo perform the traditional "Caporales" Andean dance during their wedding celebration, in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturd...
Riders compete during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh, a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score ...
A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of ...
People walk on a dune, a day before a total eclipse in Nahuelpan, La Araucania, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The total eclipse will be visible from C...
Marie poses for a portrait in Komao village outskirts of Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The 16-year-old didn't want to ...
A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker is injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Provide...
A cleaner wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus works prior to a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednes...
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshiva student lights candles under an umbrella in the rain during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in the ultra-Orthodox city...
Tigrinyan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia, gather their belongings after their arrival from Village 8, a transit center near the Lugdi bord...
Myon Burrell walks through the kitchen of his home in Minneapolis, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, two days after his release from prison. On Tuesday, Minnes...

DEC. 12 - 18, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world, made or published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

