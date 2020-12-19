Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Last typhoon of the year could form near Philippines

Storm Krovanh might bring rain to southern Taiwan before moving off to Vietnam

  1945
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/19 17:10
A tropical depression near the Philippines could turn into a tropical storm (Central Weather Bureau photo) 

A tropical depression near the Philippines could turn into a tropical storm (Central Weather Bureau photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression near the Philippines could turn into Tropical Storm Krovanh this weekend and become the 23rd and final typhoon of the year, a weather expert said Saturday (Dec. 19).

Tropical storms and typhoons mostly hit during the summer months and autumn, while few originate in winter. Taiwan has not yet been hit by any typhoon during 2020, and that is not likely to change, forecaster Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇) wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, if Krovanh comes into existence, it will head southwest from the Philippines and reach the South China Sea, just south of Vietnam by the evening of Dec. 23, the Liberty Times reported.

Nevertheless, it will still have some impact on Taiwan as cloud cover in the south can increase, bringing short bursts of torrential rain over the next few days, Wu said.
typhoon
tropical storm
typhoon season
Krovanh
Central Weather Bureau
Japan Meteorological Agency
Philippines
Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
2020/12/18 20:19
Taiwan’s stellar COVID response boosts its profile in Philippines
Taiwan’s stellar COVID response boosts its profile in Philippines
2020/12/16 15:40
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
2020/12/12 19:40
Vietnamese economy to surpass Taiwan's in 2035: Think tank
Vietnamese economy to surpass Taiwan's in 2035: Think tank
2020/12/11 17:11
Taiwan intercepts heroin from Myanmar with street value of NT$3 billion
Taiwan intercepts heroin from Myanmar with street value of NT$3 billion
2020/12/10 15:09

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill