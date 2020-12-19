Alexa
Cambridge Jr. carries Nevada past Air Force 74-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 14:08
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 23 points as Nevada got past Air Force 74-57 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Warren Washington had 16 points and seven rebounds for Nevada (6-2). Zane Meeks added 14 points and eight rebounds. Grant Sherfield had nine assists.

Glen McClintock had 15 points for the Falcons (2-3). A.J. Walker added 14 points.

