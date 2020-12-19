Alexa
Porter scores 24 to carry Weber St. past Portland St. 94-66

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 13:36
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zahir Porter had 24 points as Weber State romped past Portland State 94-66 on Friday night.

Isiah Brown had 18 points for Weber State (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Cody Carlson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 11 points.

James Scott had 16 points for the Vikings (1-3, 0-1). Khalid Thomas added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:57 GMT+08:00

