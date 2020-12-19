Alexa
Bean lifts Utah St. past N. Colorado 63-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 13:28
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 63-50 win over Northern Colorado on Friday night.

Marco Anthony had 19 points for Utah State (3-3). Rollie Worster added 12 points. Neemias Queta had three assists.

Daylen Kountz had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears (3-2). Kur Jockuch added 11 points. Bodie Hume had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:57 GMT+08:00

