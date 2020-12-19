Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Wood scores 19 to lift Belmont past Tennessee St. 88-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 13:13
Wood scores 19 to lift Belmont past Tennessee St. 88-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 19 points to lift Belmont to an 88-63 win over Tennessee State on Friday night.

Nick Muszynski had 13 points for Belmont (7-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Mitch Listau added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds.

Luke Smith, who led the Bruins in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Shakwon Barrett had 17 points for the Tigers (0-3, 0-2). Mark Freeman added 12 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Belmont defeated Tennessee State 79-64 on Dec. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill