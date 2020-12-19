Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abogidi, Williams help Washington St. beat Montana St. 82-54

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 12:56
Abogidi, Williams help Washington St. beat Montana St. 82-54

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Efe Abogidi had his first double-double, Noah Williams scored a career-high 21 points and Washington State beat Montana State 82-54 on Friday night.

Abogidi finished with career highs of 19 points and 15 rebounds. Ryan Rapp added 12 points and Andrej Jakimovski had 10 points and seven rebounds for Washington State (6-0).

Abogidi scored WSU's first seven points, and Williams added six more, in a 15-3 run that gave the Cougars a 17-5 lead about seven minutes into the game and Montana State trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Amin Adamu led Montana State (2-2) with 12 points and Mike Hood added 11.

Washington State outrebounded the Bobcats 49-30 and outscored them 15-4 in second-chance points.

Isaac Bonton did not play due to an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-3 senior, who transferred from Montana State, leads the Cougars in scoring (17.4) and assists (3.2) per game.

The Bobcats shot just 5 of 24 (21%) from the field in the first half and went into the break trailing 46-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill