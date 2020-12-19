Alexa
W. Carolina beats Coll. Of Charleston 76-70 in OT

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 13:11
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Western Carolina to a 76-70 overtime win over College of Charleston on Friday night.

Mason Faulkner had 14 points for Western Carolina (7-2). Matt Halvorsen added 13 points. Tyler Harris had 11 points.

Payton Willis had 16 points for the Cougars (2-4) and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Zep Jasper added 16 points. Dontavius King had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

