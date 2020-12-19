Alexa
India’s coronavirus cases cross 10 million as new cases dip

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 12:23
An exile Tibetan Buddhist monk wearing a mask as precaution against the coronavirus rotates a prayer wheel in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020....
Exile Tibetans wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a row of Tibetan prayer wheels in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 20...
An exile Tibetan Buddhist nun wearing a mask as precaution against the coronavirus circumambulates the residence of her spiritual leader the Dalai Lam...
An exile Tibetan Buddhist nun walks past another Tibetan touching his head in reverence on the outer wall of the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader...
People wearing face masks shop in a mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A woman wearing a face mask shops in a mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A woman employee wearing a mask and face shield stands outside a shop in mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.

