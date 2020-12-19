India’s coronavirus cases cross 10 million as new cases dip

A woman employee wearing a mask and face shield stands outside a shop in mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) A woman employee wearing a mask and face shield stands outside a shop in mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People wearing face masks shop in a mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) People wearing face masks shop in a mall in Mumbai, India, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.

Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak level of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1% of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.

The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.