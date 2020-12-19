Alexa
Nowell leads UALR past Champion Christian College 78-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 11:55
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 17 points and 10 assists to lead Arkansas-Little Rock to a 78-50 win over Champion Christian College on Friday night.

CJ White had 12 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (4-2).

Xavier Legington had 13 points for the Tigers. Christian Chambers added eight rebounds.

