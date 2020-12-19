Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Collins scores 22 to lift Davidson past Rhode Island 67-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 11:38
Collins scores 22 to lift Davidson past Rhode Island 67-58

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Carter Collins had 22 points as Davidson defeated Rhode Island 67-58 on Friday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic 10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (4-3). Kellan Grady added 11 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

Malik Martin scored a career-high 20 points for the Rams (3-5). Makhel Mitchell added 12 points. Fatts Russell had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill