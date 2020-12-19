Alexa
Buffalo's Patterson returns after injury in MAC title game

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 11:16
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo star Jaret Patterson left the Mid-American Conference championship game in the third quarter with what appeared to be a right leg issue, then returned early in the fourth.

Patterson was able to leave the field under his own power after his third-quarter injury, and he came back with 14:02 left in the game, wearing what appeared to be a brace on his right knee. The 23rd-ranked Bulls trailed Ball State 38-28 when Patterson returned.

Patterson was held to just 45 yards on 17 carries through three quarters.

It has been a dazzling season for Patterson, who rushed for 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns in Buffalo's first five games. He opened the scoring with a TD run Friday night as well, but Ball State has kept him mostly contained.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:54 GMT+08:00

