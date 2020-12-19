Alexa
Turner leads Bowling Green over Robert Morris 85-65

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 10:54
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Justin Turner had 24 points and 11 assists as Bowling Green rolled past Robert Morris 85-65 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Bowling Green (5-2). Trey Diggs added 13 points. Caleb Fields had 13 points.

AJ Bramah had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Colonials (1-1). Enoch Cheeks added six rebounds. Charles Bain had eight rebounds.

