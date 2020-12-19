Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Harrison, Sanchez carry Presbyterian over SC State 62-56

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 11:06
Harrison, Sanchez carry Presbyterian over SC State 62-56

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 15 points and seven rebounds as Presbyterian beat South Carolina State 62-56 on Friday night. Giancarlo Sanchez added 13 points for the Blue Hose, and Trevon Reddish chipped in 10 points.

Brandon Younger had seven points and 14 rebounds for Presbyterian (2-1).

Jemal Davis had 14 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-9), who have lost 15 games in a row -- the second longest active streak in the nation — dating to last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill