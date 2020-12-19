Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s Ting Hsin Hote Foundation hosts 2020 Cultural Heritage Forum

Experts demonstrate traditional crafts, discuss conservation and importance of cultural heritage

  269
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/19 11:45
Tinghsin Hote Foundation hosted the ‘Forum on Cultural Heritage 2020, The Polyphony of Authenticity: the conversation between traditional  ...

Tinghsin Hote Foundation hosted the ‘Forum on Cultural Heritage 2020, The Polyphony of Authenticity: the conversation between traditional  ...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ting Hsin Hote Foundation (頂新和德文教基金會) hosted talks on Friday (Dec. 18) with Taiwanese and Malaysian experts, who demonstrated traditional crafts and discussed the importance of conservation and cultural heritage.

The "Forum on Cultural Heritage 2020, the Polyphony of Authenticity: The Conversation Between Traditional Architectural Crafts and Artifact" was held at Cheng Mei Cultural Park in Changhua County on Friday (Dec. 18). It featured displays of traditional craftwork by local craftsmen as well as art and wood carving workshops.

Those present at the event were able to witness some of the magnificent cooperative work that teams from both Taiwan and Malaysia have done to restore the traditional painting in Boon San Tong Khoo Kongsi (文山堂邱公司) in Penang,Malaysia. Malaysian expert Ooi Bok-kim (黃木錦) and National Taiwan University of Art Assistant Professor Shao Ching-wang (邵慶旺) shared their experience of the restoration process and offered tips on how to strike a balance between conservation and development when traditional buildings face urban conservation.

Chen Chun-yu (陳俊宇), Assistant Researcher of the Cultural Heritage Preservation Research Center, Lo Yu-Jui (羅又睿), winner of the Yulon (裕隆) Wood Carving Innovation Award, and Shih Shih-Tung (施世瞳), a religious statuary crafts artist, demonstrated traditional crafts on-site. Taiwan's "living treasure," Shih Chen-yang (施鎮洋), also introduced his restoration work.

During her workshop, Shieh Ya-xiu (謝雅秀), who is an entwining art craftsperson, showed participants the basic techniques of paper-cutting, twisting thread and shaping. Meanwhile, during the wood carving session, Shih Yi-wen (施懿紋), a third-generation descendant of the "Lu-Kang Woodcarving Clan" (鹿港木雕世家), explained wood carving techniques by making wooden pendants.

According to Ting Hsin Hote Foundation, the annual forum enables it to share experiences with domestic and foreign cultural heritage experts. It hopes the event provides the general public with a deeper understanding of cultural assets conservation, which was the mission of company founder Wei Yin-chun (魏應充).

Taiwan’s Ting Hsin Hote Foundation hosts 2020 Cultural Heritage Forum
The Polyphony of Authenticity: the conversation between traditional architectural crafts and artifact gathered experts to hold the annual forum on traditional crafts and cultural heritage conservation. (Ting Hsin Hote Foundation photo)
Ting Hsin
Ting Hsin Hote Foundation
traditional crafts
cultural heritage
Changhua

RELATED ARTICLES

80-year-old heritage garden to reopen in southern Taiwan
80-year-old heritage garden to reopen in southern Taiwan
2020/10/31 15:25
Trees and houses intertwine in Taiwan’s Changhua
Trees and houses intertwine in Taiwan’s Changhua
2020/09/30 18:45
Taiwanese temple hands out 168,000 hats in one year
Taiwanese temple hands out 168,000 hats in one year
2020/09/24 20:54
Taiwan mask maker CSD builds new factory amid coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan mask maker CSD builds new factory amid coronavirus pandemic
2020/09/04 19:45
Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
Taiwan healthcare system would collapse under general coronavirus screening: Minister
2020/08/22 20:52

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill