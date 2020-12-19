Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Francis lifts Richmond over Loyola of Chicago 75-73

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 10:51
Francis lifts Richmond over Loyola of Chicago 75-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Blake Francis had 27 points as Richmond edged past Loyola of Chicago 75-73 on Friday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 19 points for Richmond (6-1). Grant Golden added 14 points and seven rebounds. He also had eight turnovers. Tyler Burton had nine rebounds.

Braden Norris had 21 points for the Ramblers (3-2). Cameron Krutwig added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tate Hall had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill