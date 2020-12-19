Alexa
Udeze, Etienne lead Wichita St. over Emporia State 73-57

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 10:12
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze had 18 points and three blocks as Wichita State topped Emporia State 73-57 on Friday night. Tyson Etienne added 14 points for the Shockers, and Ricky Council IV chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds.

Dexter Dennis had six rebounds for Wichita State (3-2).

Jumah’Ri Turner had 18 points for the Hornets.

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:52 GMT+08:00

