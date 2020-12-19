Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

By  Associated Press
2020/12/19 09:39
Coastal Carolina beats Alice Lloyd College 86-63

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had a career-high 35 points as Coastal Carolina romped past Alice Lloyd College 86-63 on Friday night.

Jones made 14 of 18 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals.

Deanthony Tipler had 12 points for Coastal Carolina (6-1), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Essam Mostafa added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Ebrima Dibba had six rebounds.

Bryce Slone had 13 points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-21 19:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
China's new dam in Tibet concerns India
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
Taiwan wants Cathay Pacific to correct wording on documents
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
When did Taiwan's college dorms become so luxurious?
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
US navy guided missile destroyer sails through Taiwan Strait
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Over 300 workers reportedly infected with COVID-19 despite China vaccine
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Taiwan mountains could start new week with snow
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese office ladies looking for lunch
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Foreign runners take gold at Taipei Marathon
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom to invest in three new undersea cables
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill
US Senate fails to pass Hong Kong refugee bill